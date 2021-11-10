AMBER Alert issued for four Memphis children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for four children from Memphis.

11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas are believed to be with Jamisha Thomas who is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse by the Memphis Police Department.

The siblings were last seen on October 5, according to officials with the TBI.

Jamisha may be driving a silver 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana tag 18077923.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 901-528-CASH.

🚨 An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept for Kei’Myia Veasley-11mo, Chance Veasley-3yo, Jamaiya Thomas-8yo, & Mariah Thomas-10yo. They were last seen on Oct. 5. We are working to obtain a photo of Chance.



Tips? 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(MORE)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/PEO6vHKwAB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

