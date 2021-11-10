Blount Co. registered sex offender sentenced on child exploitation charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 46-year-old Tywan Montrease Sykes was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison after being found guilty on child exploitation charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Sykes was charged with “using a minor to produce child pornography, enticement of a minor for sex, committing those offenses while being required to register as a sex offender, and possession of child pornography.”

Sykes was convicted of statutory rape in 1998 and aggravated statutory rape in 2012, according to Rachelle Barnes, spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee.

“Following his release from prison, the United States Probation Office will supervise the defendant for 30 years and he will be required to register as a sex offender in any state in which he resides, works, or attends school,” said Barnes.

The investigation started after Facebook alerted the National Center for Exploited Children that Sykes was trying to solicit a 15-year-old for sex through Facebook messages, according to trial evidence.

Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Sykes just 48 hours after interviewing the teen and assuring her safety, according to Barnes.

“The lengthy sentence in this case shows the significant punishment child predators face for their incomprehensible actions,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “HSI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove these offenders from our communities and protect their vulnerable young victims.”

This case is part of the continuing effort of the nation-wide Project Safe Childhood initiative, which started in May of 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse in the U.S.

