Christmas shopping, parade, planned for Mossy Creek

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shopping with new stores featuring Christmas decor, plus gift ideas from dozens of visiting vendors, is planned for this holiday season in historic downtown Jefferson City.

The Mossy Creek Foundation has organized Saturday, December 11 for Jefferson City’s Hometown Christmas. It includes shopping, food and festivities starting around noon, then a Christmas parade at 6:00 pm.

“Throughout the day in different businesses here in downtown, local artists and craftsmen throughout the region are going to be selling some of their Christmas goods along with some of the stores here that are specifically doing things for Christmas.” said Mossy Creek Foundation Economic Vitality Chairman Diondre Jackson, who operates Penult Place, a co-working space at 104 E. Old Andrew Johnson Highway downtown. “There are even going to be goods sold right here in the co-working space, so we’re pretty excited about that!” Jackson said vendors are welcome to connect with Mossy Creek Foundation about booth space on December 11.

Carmela Gamber plans on opening her shop called Christmas at the Creek on Russell Avenue downtown by November 20, in time for the holiday festivities.

“I’m going to have Christopher Radko ornaments. I’m going to have Jim Shore. A lot of collectibles.” Gamber said. She feels inspired to share her love of Jesus through the new shop.

Jeanne Musick also feels inspired to share Christmas cheer at her shop along E. Old Andrew Johnson Highway, named Revisions at Mossy Creek.

“There are more gnomes than you can even imagine in here! We have large gnomes, we have small gnomes,” said Musick who has been in business for about a year.

Jackson said he’s seen several new businesses pop up downtown in recent years. He and other business leaders are able to mentor other entrepreneurs and direct them regarding resources through the Mossy Creek Foundation.

