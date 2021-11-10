Advertisement

City of Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving holiday closures

Source: City of Oak Ridge(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge has announced its Thanksgiving holiday closures.

All offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a press release.

The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and Scarboro Center will be closed through the weekend, from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

The Tennessee Centennial Golf Course will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 only and will reopen on regular schedule Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday and Friday but will be open Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, as usual, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Waste Connections Convenience Center will be closed as well as trash and recycle will not be collected on Thanksgiving Day. As a result of the holiday, Thursday trash collection will slide to Friday and Friday collection will slide to Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.

