Cold front brings gusty rain for Veterans Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty rain arrives for your Veterans Day. The bulk of the showers arrive during the evening commute which could create some slowdowns.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase this evening and overnight. We’ll cool to 47 degrees, but will likely go ahead and warm a few degrees in the early morning as winds increase as well.

Thursday starts out mostly cloudy with spotty showers, and gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. Winds could gust up to 45 mph in the mountains and foothills, so a Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The First Alert has been added for Thursday afternoon to evening commute because the line of heavier rain sped up a bit and now impacts the drivers. There will be about half an inch in spots, dropping as the sunsets, which can make it even harder to see. A 80% coverage moves west to east from 3 PM to 7 PM, and then quickly wraps up with spotty showers for the evening and early night.

About half an inch of rain likely Thursday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is now all dry, with a mostly sunny view. We’ll be cooler with a high of 59 degrees. A few clouds pass by Friday night into early Saturday morning. A stray shower or spotty mountain snow is possible overnight.

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees, then low 50s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.