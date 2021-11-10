Covenant hospitals to require employees get COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Covenant Health sent a letter Wednesday to employees that they would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move comes after President Joe Biden invoked a blanket vaccination mandate for businesses receiving any federal aid or working with federal employees and programs.

Covenant hospital officials said the vaccine is required because their hospitals, like others in East Tennessee, participate in the Medicare program. Under the new order, medical staff that spend time in hospitals for any reason are required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

Employees that do not comply with the rule will be placed on suspension until they can get proof of vaccination, the announcement said. Should Covenant Health not comply with the mandate, officials said, the hospital system would face “severe penalties,” like exclusion from the Medicare program.

Many Tennessee leaders have been outspokenly against the vaccine mandate, such as Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Health and business leaders have offered praise for the move, however, saying the mandate will motivate those who are vaccine-hesitant to get a shot.

A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government Wednesday, over the mandate requiring medical workers to be vaccinated. Joining the lawsuit were attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The suit is similar to one joined by Tennessee’s attorney general that is challenging an order mandating that all businesses with more than 100 employees follow similar COVID-19 vaccination rules.

The hospital system will allow religious and medical exemptions for employees, however.

