Advertisement

Enjoy today’s warmth and sunshine, gusty rain moves in tomorrow

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front for Veterans Day, with a First Alert for the evening commute.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a beautiful, warm day, so be sure to enjoy it. Tomorrow gust winds move in with spotty showers, then a line of rain can cause slowdowns for the Thursday evening commute with a WVLT First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are exiting early, leaving patchy fog to develop. Temperatures are a little warmer, since we spent most of the night with extra clouds. Temperatures range from upper 30s to mid 40s in our area, with patchy dense fog.

Oh what a beautiful day! It’s all sunshine and a light breeze. We’re topping out about 10 degrees above average, with a high of 72 degrees.

Clouds increase this evening and overnight we have a mostly cloudy sky, with only a stray shower for now. We’ll cool to 47 degrees, but will likely go ahead and warm a few degrees in the early morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out mostly cloudy with spotty showers, and gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. The First Alert has been added for Thursday afternoon to evening commute, because the line of heavier rain sped up a bit and now impacts the drivers. This will be about a half an inch in spots, dropping as as the sunsets, which can make it even harder to see. A 60% coverage moves west to east from 3 PM to 6 PM, and then quickly wraps up with spotty showers for the evening and early night.

Friday is now all dry, with a mostly sunny view. We’ll be cooler, with a high of 59 degrees. A few clouds pass by Friday night, and a drop an a stray shower into our area, with a spotty mountaintop snow shower possible.

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees, then low 50s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over
An explosion at Daves Wholesale Transmissions lead to a fire that left one with first and...
Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville
Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man indicted for stabbing sleeping woman nearly 30 times
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Former KCSO deputy indicted in stalking case
Jeffery Farris
Store employees, customer stop robbery, report says

Latest News

Beautiful fall day
Enjoy the 70s and sunshine before both disappear
One last warm day before the rain. Ben breaks down a strong cool-down
One last warm day before the rain. Ben breaks down a strong cool-down
A beautiful day with peak fall color.
Getting warmer, with mild days ahead of the next cold front
Your Forecast: Nice couple of days ahead of a cold front
Your Forecast: Nice couple of days ahead of a cold front