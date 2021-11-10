Enjoy today’s warmth and sunshine, gusty rain moves in tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a beautiful, warm day, so be sure to enjoy it. Tomorrow gust winds move in with spotty showers, then a line of rain can cause slowdowns for the Thursday evening commute with a WVLT First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are exiting early, leaving patchy fog to develop. Temperatures are a little warmer, since we spent most of the night with extra clouds. Temperatures range from upper 30s to mid 40s in our area, with patchy dense fog.

Oh what a beautiful day! It’s all sunshine and a light breeze. We’re topping out about 10 degrees above average, with a high of 72 degrees.

Clouds increase this evening and overnight we have a mostly cloudy sky, with only a stray shower for now. We’ll cool to 47 degrees, but will likely go ahead and warm a few degrees in the early morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out mostly cloudy with spotty showers, and gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. The First Alert has been added for Thursday afternoon to evening commute, because the line of heavier rain sped up a bit and now impacts the drivers. This will be about a half an inch in spots, dropping as as the sunsets, which can make it even harder to see. A 60% coverage moves west to east from 3 PM to 6 PM, and then quickly wraps up with spotty showers for the evening and early night.

Friday is now all dry, with a mostly sunny view. We’ll be cooler, with a high of 59 degrees. A few clouds pass by Friday night, and a drop an a stray shower into our area, with a spotty mountaintop snow shower possible.

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees, then low 50s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again.

