Events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas around East Tennessee and there are all sorts of ways to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, November 11th:

You can join Mickey and his friends at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum this weekend. Disney on Ice kicks off Thursday and all of your favorite Disney characters will be there! Sail with Moana on her high-seas adventure to save her island, travel to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa, and celebrate true friendship with the Toy Story gang. It is happening Thursday through Sunday. Kids two and older do need a ticket.

Friday, November 12th:

Winterfest at The Island in Pigeon Forge starts Friday. Come watch the Island Show Fountain Courtyard come to life with a brand new choreographed 40-foot high LED Christmas tree and fountain show. Santa will also be available for photos! Winterfest at The Island continues every evening through January 5th.

The 9th annual Light the Way 5K is also on Friday. You get to run through five million Christmas lights inside Dollywood. The new route will start at Dollywood’s front gate and travel through the theme park twice. Pre-registration is encouraged online as the number of participants is limited. You can still register until 9 p.m. Friday at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Starting on Friday and lasting all weekend long is the 2021 Christmas Fair at the Knoxville Expo Center. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, you can shop local vendors, enjoy the craft fair, visit Santa, and much more! The fair will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and then from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday, November 14th:

The 6th annual Starry Night Knoxville is Sunday at Ijams Nature Center. There is an 8.5K, 5K, and a one-mile walk/run. There will also be music and food trucks. The race raises money and awareness for pediatric brain tumor patients. All of the proceeds go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

