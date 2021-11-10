Advertisement

Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Sullivan faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee
The American Flag (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Veterans Day freebies and special deals around East Tenn.
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
Families desperate to find missing cousins believed to be in East Tennessee

Latest News

Antonio and Tommy Ralph DeMartino, ages 9 and 7, said they got their COVID vaccination to honor...
Brothers get vaccinated in honor of grandparents who died from COVID
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas is expected to address allegations of misconduct by KPD...
Knoxville Police Chief announces retirement
Some flurries possible tonight.
Mild today, few showers tonight usher in a colder weekend