Harriman Police Department warns public of new phone scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Harriman Police Department said they have received many complaints of a phone scam circulating in the area.

The police department shared on Facebook that scammers are calling and claiming to be with the Harriman Police Department advising that victims have fines that need to be paid with Apple Gift Cards.

Officials said the department is not making these calls and would never call to advise the public of fines. They also shared they will not accept or request Apple Gift Cards.

“All citizens should be aware of these scams and know that when they accept one of these calls, as soon as the caller requests ‘payment’ with any form of gift card, that it is a scam.” according to the post.

If you have costs and fines through Harriman City Court, those can be paid at our front desk, located at 408 N. Roane Street in Harriman, Monday through 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can call the department at 865-882-3383 or 865-354-8045 if after hours.

