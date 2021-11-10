Jacksboro Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jacksboro Police Department are looking for a teen they say is a suspect in a murder investigation. The shooting happened at a home on Oct. 12, officials said.

Alexander Foye, 19, is wanted for five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault. Foye is considered armed and dangerous by police officials, and those who see him are asked to not approach.

Those with information on Foye are asked to call 911 or 423-562-8095.

Alexander Foye (JPD)

