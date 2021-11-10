Advertisement

Jacksboro Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen

Officials with the Jacksboro Police Department are looking for a teen they say is a suspect in a murder investigation.
Alexander Foye
Alexander Foye(JPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jacksboro Police Department are looking for a teen they say is a suspect in a murder investigation. The shooting happened at a home on Oct. 12, officials said.

Alexander Foye, 19, is wanted for five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault. Foye is considered armed and dangerous by police officials, and those who see him are asked to not approach.

Those with information on Foye are asked to call 911 or 423-562-8095.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

