Labor Council pleads for work guarantee for East Tenn. workers on stadium project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the downtown stadium project seems like all but a done deal, Labor Council members are pleading for a community agreement that guarantees some of the workforce is from East Tennessee.

”We have the workforce,” said Sam Alexander, the president of the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council.

What the group is hoping for, is a Community Benefits Agreement that promises at least 40 percent of the workers on the stadium and surrounding development is comprised of East Tennesseans.

The CBA would be between Boyd Sports and J&J Land Company, not the city.

”Not only do we have the workforce we want to train them. We have the ability to teach people through this construction process,” said Alexander.

The agreement could also set into place the ability for people in East Knoxville, where the proposed stadium is located, the chance to learn trade jobs and earn a livable wage.

The Labor Council is asking the City Council and County Commission not to vote on the project until a CBA is in place.

”We’re willing to say we told you so,” said Alexander.

