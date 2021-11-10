Minor school bus crash concerns Oak Ridge parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bus full of middle schoolers had a minor accident Tuesday morning, when a substitute driver took a wrong turn and ended up running the bus into the grass along Edgehill Lane by mistake, according to officials with Oak Ridge City Schools.

Less than two weeks ago, Jimmye Chapman said her child was asked to walk home half a mile alone after the 6-year-old’s driver missed their stop.

Chapman said the latest incident hasn’t helped ease her feelings about not trusting the transportation system in place.

Tuesday’s accident involved the same bus, number 59, as the incident regarding Chapmans 6-year-old kid.

No reported injuries nor damages have been made.

