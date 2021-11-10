Advertisement

Overturned truck causes another crash, backup on I-75

Deputies warn to avoid the area as they work to clean up the incident.
Overturned semi on I-75 causes major backups
Overturned semi on I-75 causes major backups
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned truck is causing a major backup on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 83.6, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies warn to avoid the area as they work to clean up the incident.

“Traffic is being severely affected by the initial semi that overturned,” said Matt Thomas, spokesperson with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

There is another crash near mile marker 80, according to Thomas.

OVERTURNED SEMI EXPECTED TO AFFECT TRAFFIC FOR SEVERAL HOURS ON INTERSTATE 75 IN LOUDON COUNTY LOUDON COUNTY, TENN.- An...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

