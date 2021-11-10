Overturned truck causes another crash, backup on I-75
Deputies warn to avoid the area as they work to clean up the incident.
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned truck is causing a major backup on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 83.6, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
“Traffic is being severely affected by the initial semi that overturned,” said Matt Thomas, spokesperson with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
There is another crash near mile marker 80, according to Thomas.
