Pigeon Forge Public Library unveils StoryWalk at Wear Farm City Park

The trail officially opened to the public on Nov. 10.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Public Library has unveiled it’s first story-book themed trail at Wear Farm City Park.

The trail, called StoryWalk, is free and featured on the park’s half-mile walking trail which surrounds two playgrounds. Each story book is told through 17 plaques, each carefully placed at a child’s level for ease of visibility and to encourage interaction.

The displays include a physical activity that guide families through the featured story.

The trail officially opened to the public on Nov. 10.

“The Covid-19 pandemic prompted families to seek outdoor activities, and StoryWalk® encourages the continuation of this healthy habit by engaging folks in the great outdoors while also promoting early childhood literacy in our community,” said Marcia Nelson, Pigeon Forge Public Library director.

“Research tells us that reading to children from birth until the age of three is critical for proper brain function development, so pairing children’s books in an outdoor setting is an ideal way for our library to serve families, both local and visiting.”

A new book will be featured each quarter to be enjoyed by families. Pigeon Forge Children’s Librarian Cynthia Green will lead the book selection process. The first book to be dedicated is Bear Snores On, written by Karma Wilson and illustrated by Jane Chapman. The children’s book tells the story of a hibernating bear who sleeps while several smaller animals gather for a party in his warm cave.

The trail is a collaboration between the Pigeon Forge Public Library and the city’s Parks and Recreation department. The not-for-profit Friends of Pigeon Forge Library also contributed to the project, according to a press release.

