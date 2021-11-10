Police believe child at the center of Endangered Child Alert may be in Gatlinburg
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believe that Jacob Clare may be headed towards the Gatlinburg area.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gallatin Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Clare who is at the center of a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky.
Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for three-year-old, Noah Clare, who investigators believe could be with his non-custodial father, Jacob Clare, in the East Tennessee/Gatlinburg area.
Investigators shared an updated picture of the car Clare is assumed to be driving.
The car is a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tags; 42MY10.
Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black shoes.
Anyone with information on Clare or Noah’s whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
