Police believe child at the center of Endangered Child Alert may be in Gatlinburg

Endangered Child Alert Endangered Child Alert: Investigators believe missing 3-year-old may be in East Tennessee. Will Puckett has the details. More here: https://bit.ly/3kngAtJ Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gallatin Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Clare who is at the center of a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky.

Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for three-year-old, Noah Clare, who investigators believe could be with his non-custodial father, Jacob Clare, in the East Tennessee/Gatlinburg area.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 3 y/o Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin since 11/6.



Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/ikczvkOqmg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2021

Investigators shared an updated picture of the car Clare is assumed to be driving.

Jacob Clare's car (TBI)

The car is a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tags; 42MY10.

Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black shoes.

Anyone with information on Clare or Noah’s whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

