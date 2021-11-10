Police extract car out of Melton Hill Lake

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department extracted a vehicle out of Melton Hill Lake, according to Oak Ridge Police Department Spokesperson Lauren Gray.

Gray said that they received a tip that a car possibly belonging to Miriam Hemphill, who has been missing since 2005, was in Melton Hill Lake.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.