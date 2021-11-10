Advertisement

Runaway Knoxville teen found

Angel Hartsell left her home on Moses Avenue after arguing with her mother, officials said.
Angel Hartsell
Angel Hartsell(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a runaway Knoxville teen.

Angel Hartsell left her home on Moses Avenue after arguing with her mother, officials said. She attends Fulton High School.

Shortly after police announced that Angel was missing, her mother called the station to report that she had returned home.

