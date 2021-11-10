Runaway Knoxville teen found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a runaway Knoxville teen.

Angel Hartsell left her home on Moses Avenue after arguing with her mother, officials said. She attends Fulton High School.

Shortly after police announced that Angel was missing, her mother called the station to report that she had returned home.

