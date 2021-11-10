Second incident in two weeks on Oak Ridge school bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bus full of middle schoolers had a minor accident Tuesday morning, when a substitute driver took a wrong turn and ended up running the bus into the grass along Edgehill Lane by mistake, according to officials with Oak Ridge City Schools.

Less than two weeks ago, Jimmye Chapman said her child was asked to walk home alone for half a mile, after the 6-year-old’s driver missed their stop.

“For a good 15 minutes, it was a mother’s worst nightmare not knowing where your child is at,” said Chapman.

As the first-grader walked home afraid and crying, a woman walking her dog noticed her and offered to help her walk home. Chapman called this woman a guardian angel for her act of kindness.

“My child could have been killed or abducted,” said Chapman.

After researching the area, WVLT News found that 10 people on the sex offender registry live within a mile radius from her home.

Tuesday’s accident involved the same bus, number 59, as the incident regarding Chapmans 6-year-old kid.

Chapman said the latest incident hasn’t helped ease her feelings about not trusting the transportation system in place.

No reported injuries nor damages have been made in regards to Tuesday’s minor bus crash.

