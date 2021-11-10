Advertisement

Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.(AP Photo/Michel Euler/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team.

PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

PSG says it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.”

No other names were given, but several French media reports said that midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Hamraoui needed stitches to her hands and legs after being hit several times with an iron bar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over
Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
An explosion at Daves Wholesale Transmissions lead to a fire that left one with first and...
Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville
Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man indicted for stabbing sleeping woman nearly 30 times
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Former KCSO deputy indicted in stalking case

Latest News

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
18-year-old Junior Santiago was identified as the victim in a shooting on Monday night on...
Second teen arrested in death of 18-year-old Fulton High School Senior
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Looking and feeling great today.
Enjoy today’s warmth and sunshine, gusty rain moves in tomorrow