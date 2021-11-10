Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two Sullivan County kids

They were last seen in the area of Jackson Hollow Road in Kingsport.
Nicole Penn and Wyatt Cook
Nicole Penn and Wyatt Cook(TBI)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued two Endangered Child Alerts early Wednesday morning.

The TBI says 6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook are missing from Sullivan County.

According to a post from the TBI, Nicole was last seen wearing a pink shirt and Wyatt was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt.

They were last seen in Blountville, on Jackson Hollow Road.

Police say if you see them or know anything, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

