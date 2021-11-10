Tennessee Smokies reveal game times for 2022 home games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies have announced their 2022 season game times at home.

WHOOMP! THERE IT IS! Our game times for the 2022 season are here! https://t.co/KH0eX8uD8N pic.twitter.com/g4Phzb2icx — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) November 10, 2021

All Tuesday through Saturday games will be played at 7:00 p.m. and all Sunday games, with the exception of July 3, will be played at 2:00 p.m., according to a press release.

The game scheduled for July 3 will be played at 6:30 p.m.

The 69 home game schedule is slated to start on April 8 and run through Sept. 11. The season will begin against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a three game series, the only three game series at home during the 2022 calendar year.

Fans can continue to look forward to theme nights, giveaway items and fireworks at Smokies Stadium in 2022. Promotions will be released at a later date.

The full schedule and information about tickets can be found online or by calling the Smokies Front Office at 865-286-2300.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.