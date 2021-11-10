Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies reveal game times for 2022 home games

By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies have announced their 2022 season game times at home.

All Tuesday through Saturday games will be played at 7:00 p.m. and all Sunday games, with the exception of July 3, will be played at 2:00 p.m., according to a press release.

The game scheduled for July 3 will be played at 6:30 p.m.

The 69 home game schedule is slated to start on April 8 and run through Sept. 11. The season will begin against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a three game series, the only three game series at home during the 2022 calendar year.

Fans can continue to look forward to theme nights, giveaway items and fireworks at Smokies Stadium in 2022. Promotions will be released at a later date.

The full schedule and information about tickets can be found online or by calling the Smokies Front Office at 865-286-2300.

