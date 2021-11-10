Workers continue to clean up shop after business catches on fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Workers at Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions spent Tuesday cleaning up their business after a fire broke out there Monday. The fire sent the owner, Dave Johnson, to the hospital and left one worker without a home.

“Within a minute and a half there were flames coming out of all of the garage doors,” said Joshua Hicks, Dave’s employee.

For Hicks, this business is more than just work.

“To me, it was home. It was a part of home,” Hicks said.

Hicks has worked at Dave’s for a year and a half. It’s the longest he’s ever had a job because of personal reasons.

“As I told you, I’m in recovery,” Hicks said.

Hicks has been fighting drug addiction for years now. This job at Dave’s has helped him stay off drugs and off the streets.

He spent most of Tuesday looking for any positives after the fire.

“Once I finally went home, calmed down and got some sleep, I woke up today looking at a different day and realizing how blessed we are,” Hicks said.

One of the blessings, according to Hicks, is everyone made it out alive.

“Another 10 to 15 seconds, we would’ve been burnt alive,” Hicks said.

It’s a huge blessing for him because he sees his coworkers as family. Another blessing is he was able to save some of his own equipment.

“I worked hard. There’s a little over $24,000 worth of tools sitting in that box,” Hicks said.

He also said Dave is dealing with some burns but expects him to be okay.

The family who was living at the shop has moved to a family’s home until he and his wife can find a new place to live.

