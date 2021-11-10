Wreaths Across America asks for donations ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wreaths Across America is asking for donations ahead of the holiday season as they prepare to place wreaths in Knoxville’s three veteran cemeteries.

The organization takes public donations to place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. This year, the group plans to place wreaths at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. The group is planning ceremonies at the three cemeteries prior to placing the wreaths, an act done by volunteers.

Those interested in donating a wreath can do so here for $15.00.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.