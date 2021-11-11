Advertisement

“Because he told me he was going to kill me!” | Survivor shares her story to encourage other victims of domestic violence.

Survivor shares her story to encourage other victims of domestic violence.
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “The second time that I left it was a life and death situation, because he told me he was going to kill me,” said Denice Parten of her difficult decision more than three decades ago.

Parten said after repeated rounds of being bruised and choked, she decided to trust a friend to babysit her toddler daughter and go to the nearby sheriff’s office for help. “I had choke marks around my neck. The day that I went to the police station I had been struck in the face with a fist.”

Parten credits law enforcement and church friends for rescuing her from an abusive marriage. Now, she hopes other victims of domestic abuse will find the help they need through the newly opened Anderson County Family Justice Center.

The Center in Oak Ridge is located on Broadway near historic Jackson Square, offering access to dozens of different resources that someone might need in a difficult situation. An Open House is happening Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:00. The number to call for help at the center is 865-298-3129 and weekday hours are 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Parten suggests that anyone experiencing violence at home find help soon. “Probably it’s not gonna change, I’m just going to tell you, you need to tell somebody.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Divers extract missing woman’s car out of Melton Hill Lake
Covenant Health Vaccine Requirement
Covenant hospitals to require employees get COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over
18-year-old Junior Santiago was identified as the victim in a shooting on Monday night on...
Second teen arrested in death of 18-year-old Fulton High School Senior

Latest News

PM Commute Heavy, Gusty Rain
Gusty rain moves in for the evening commute with a First Alert for drivers
(University of Georgia)
University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is charged with rape
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
Roane County Veteran is getting the ultimate salute from a church in ten mile
Veteran found showering at Roane Co. church bathroom gets major surprise