“Because he told me he was going to kill me!” | Survivor shares her story to encourage other victims of domestic violence.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “The second time that I left it was a life and death situation, because he told me he was going to kill me,” said Denice Parten of her difficult decision more than three decades ago.

Parten said after repeated rounds of being bruised and choked, she decided to trust a friend to babysit her toddler daughter and go to the nearby sheriff’s office for help. “I had choke marks around my neck. The day that I went to the police station I had been struck in the face with a fist.”

Parten credits law enforcement and church friends for rescuing her from an abusive marriage. Now, she hopes other victims of domestic abuse will find the help they need through the newly opened Anderson County Family Justice Center.

The Center in Oak Ridge is located on Broadway near historic Jackson Square, offering access to dozens of different resources that someone might need in a difficult situation. An Open House is happening Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:00. The number to call for help at the center is 865-298-3129 and weekday hours are 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Parten suggests that anyone experiencing violence at home find help soon. “Probably it’s not gonna change, I’m just going to tell you, you need to tell somebody.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.