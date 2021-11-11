Advertisement

Coats for the Cold critically short of 10,000 coat goal

KARM’s goal of 10,000 coats donated in one month is critically short of its goal.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries set a goal of 10,000 coats for its Coats for the Cold coat drive.

This year, with only three days to go, KARM has only received 15 percent of what it hoped for.

“We have a lot of ground to make up,” said Karen Bowdle, the director of communications and community relations at KARM.

The ministry has held the region’s largest coat drive for 36 years, setting a record of more than 9,000 a few years ago, the thought was that 10,000 wouldn’t be too large to overcome.

”We live in an amazing community where the volunteer spirit is alive and well,” said Bowdle.

Coats of any size are accepted, KARM is looking for children’s coats, and XL, XXL, and XXXL adult sizes.

”We don’t want anyone to be cold but it tugs on our heartstrings to think about children being cold, we definitely don’t want that,” said Bowdle.

While the numbers aren’t adding up yet, Bowdle and her team have faith that East Tennesseans will step up when called upon.

”East Tennessee might help us meet that 10,000 coat goal by the end of the day Saturday, that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Bowdle.

Stepping up to help neighbors is what the drive is all about.

In 2019, VFL Trey Smith tweeted about KARMS Coats for the Cold campaign. A service member overseas saw the tweet and sent a coat from their station. A veteran back home in East Tennessee was the person who received it, showing just how important this drive is.

Coats can be donated at any area KARM location or any Prestige Cleaners until Saturday.

