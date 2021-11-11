Advertisement

Divers extract missing woman’s car out of Melton Hill Lake

Oak Ridge police received a tip that a car possibly belonging to a missing person was in Melton Hill Lake.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department divers extracted a vehicle out of Melton Hill Lake, according to Oak Ridge Police Department Spokesperson Lauren Gray.

Gray said that they received a tip that a car possibly belonging to Miriam Hemphill, who has been missing since 2005, was in Melton Hill Lake.

Gray confirmed that the car was registered to Hemphill.

This is a developing story.

