Divers extract missing woman’s car out of Melton Hill Lake
Oak Ridge police received a tip that a car possibly belonging to a missing person was in Melton Hill Lake.
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department divers extracted a vehicle out of Melton Hill Lake, according to Oak Ridge Police Department Spokesperson Lauren Gray.
Gray said that they received a tip that a car possibly belonging to Miriam Hemphill, who has been missing since 2005, was in Melton Hill Lake.
Gray confirmed that the car was registered to Hemphill.
This is a developing story.
