Advertisement

East Tennessee group working to make housing affordable

$1 million HOME grant helps TCAC build new homes in Jefferson, Sevier, Union Counties.
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morristown, Tenn. (WVLT) - If your paycheck doesn’t seem to bring in enough to pay a mortgage, an East Tennessee group is willing to help you find a housing situation closer to your modest rent payment. The Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation is using $1,000,000 in grant funding through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to build new houses. These will be for folks with low incomes in the Sevier, Union and Jefferson County areas.

“The workforce housing people have just been locked out of the market,” said TCAC Executive Director Retha Patton. So TCAC is coordinating with local builders to construct houses that will be sold in the $140,000 to $180,00 price range. “That’s making, like I said, in the neighborhood of around $35,000, they might can afford a house mortgage payment of around $600, which is usually what they’re paying for rent. We’re going to try to keep the house mortgage payments within that 30% of their income level.”

Patton said while three potential new homeowners are already working with TCAC to buy newly built homes next year, there are other potential new homes available. Patton is hosting public informational meetings to share more details about this.

Wednesday, November 17, 5:00 - 7:00 pm in Jefferson County Public Library - Jefferson City

Thursday, November 18, 6:30 - 8:00 pm in Union County Courthouse - Maynardville

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
Covenant Health Vaccine Requirement
Covenant hospitals to require employees get COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee

Latest News

Fall colors in the Smokies
Where to see great fall colors in the Smokies
Tennessee road fatalities up 30% in 2021, study finds
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Anderson Training Center
University of Tennessee reveals $30 million upgrade to football training center