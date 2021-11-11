East Tennessee group working to make housing affordable

Morristown, Tenn. (WVLT) - If your paycheck doesn’t seem to bring in enough to pay a mortgage, an East Tennessee group is willing to help you find a housing situation closer to your modest rent payment. The Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation is using $1,000,000 in grant funding through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to build new houses. These will be for folks with low incomes in the Sevier, Union and Jefferson County areas.

“The workforce housing people have just been locked out of the market,” said TCAC Executive Director Retha Patton. So TCAC is coordinating with local builders to construct houses that will be sold in the $140,000 to $180,00 price range. “That’s making, like I said, in the neighborhood of around $35,000, they might can afford a house mortgage payment of around $600, which is usually what they’re paying for rent. We’re going to try to keep the house mortgage payments within that 30% of their income level.”

Patton said while three potential new homeowners are already working with TCAC to buy newly built homes next year, there are other potential new homes available. Patton is hosting public informational meetings to share more details about this.

Wednesday, November 17, 5:00 - 7:00 pm in Jefferson County Public Library - Jefferson City

Thursday, November 18, 6:30 - 8:00 pm in Union County Courthouse - Maynardville

