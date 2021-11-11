Families desperate to find missing cousins believed to be in East Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two Gallatin, Tennessee mothers are asking for the public’s help to find their missing children.

On Tuesday, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for three-year-old Noah Clare, who investigators say they believe could be with his father Jacob “Jake” Clare.

Amanda Ennis, the mother of the three-year-old, said Jake Clare is supposed to get their son every other weekend, following a custody agreement.

After dropping Noah off this past weekend, Ennis said Jake never brought Noah back.

“If I knew that he was gonna do this, I would’ve never let him go. I don’t care how much trouble I would’ve got in. I wouldn’t have let him go if I knew Jake was gonna flee,” shared Ennis.

Also believed to be with Jake, is 16-year-old Amber Clare. Amber is Noah’s cousin and Jake’s niece.

Jamie Bravata, the mother of the 16-year-old, said Amber went missing from her Gallatin home in the middle of the night.

Bravata said she found inappropriate messages between her daughter and her paternal uncle months prior, and tried to end communication between the two.

On Saturday morning, Bravata said one of Amber’s siblings discovered she was missing from her bedroom, with a note left behind from Amber.

“I woke up the rest of the kids screaming ‘Where is Amber?! She’s gone!’ And everyone started flipping out. This is not like her,” shared Bravata.

Investigators say Jacob has an active warrant on file for custodial interference and was last seen driving a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tags 42MY10.

The vehicle has numerous bumper stickers on the back, and damage on the left bumper.

35-year-old Jake Clare is 6′7 with a thin but muscular build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and is said to have tactical training background.

Bravata said Amber suffers from seizures and left home without her medication.

Both families tell WVLT they believe Jake took the children to the Smoky Mountains because he reportedly shared with someone he had plans to take his son Noah.

“We’re hoping that Amber will get scared and reach out to someone in some way and leave, and bring Noah with her, and bring him home. Noah’s not old enough to know to reach out. He’s only three, " explained Ennis and her mother Edie Wainwright.

Bravata and her brother James Hock are also hoping for the same.

“She just needs to come home and we miss her and we love her. Amber you’re not in trouble in any way. Just come home so we can hug you. Just come home so we can support you,” said Bravata.

Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black shoes.

Anyone with information on Clare or Noah’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.