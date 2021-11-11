First Alert next couple hours then steeply colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A First Alert is in effect for this evening for some gusty winds and a line of rain. That front could impact your evening commute. Cooler air sinks in behind the front for a chilly weekend. Later in the forecast, there may be a few mountain snow-flakes.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The leaves are falling as part of the anticipated ‘great leaf fall-off.’ The winds howl before, during, and after the First Alert. The rain is all about inconvenience. This is the kind of quick-hitter that could easily slow down traffic.

The First Alert goes until 8:30 p.m. or so, as the rain races out. We’re colder Friday morning - though it’s still kind of mild. Friday will be a transition day as cool air really sinks into our region. Scattered clouds and patchy fog will give way to mainly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the upper 50s.

The chill takes hold over the weekend with highs on both Saturday and Sunday barely breaking into the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Your I’m All Vol forecast for Saturday’s 3:30 pm game against Georgia looks mainly sunny, but cold, with temperatures near 50 at kick off. Be sure to bring those orange sweaters and mittens though as temperatures fall into the low 40s by game’s end.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

Clouds build back in on Sunday with a slight chance for showers overnight. As temperatures fall near freezing, spotty mountain snow is possible by dawn on Monday.

The start of the work week is the coldest day in your 8 day forecast with highs only in the upper 40s. It’s only up from there, though, as a warming trend begins ahead of the next front expected later in the week.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

