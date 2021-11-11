Advertisement

First Alert next couple hours then steeply colder

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tackles low-end rain chances and the coldest weather of the season.
Losing lots of leaves
Losing lots of leaves(Kevin Noble)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A First Alert is in effect for this evening for some gusty winds and a line of rain. That front could impact your evening commute. Cooler air sinks in behind the front for a chilly weekend. Later in the forecast, there may be a few mountain snow-flakes.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The leaves are falling as part of the anticipated ‘great leaf fall-off.’ The winds howl before, during, and after the First Alert. The rain is all about inconvenience. This is the kind of quick-hitter that could easily slow down traffic.

The First Alert goes until 8:30 p.m. or so, as the rain races out. We’re colder Friday morning - though it’s still kind of mild. Friday will be a transition day as cool air really sinks into our region. Scattered clouds and patchy fog will give way to mainly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the upper 50s.

The chill takes hold over the weekend with highs on both Saturday and Sunday barely breaking into the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Your I’m All Vol forecast for Saturday’s 3:30 pm game against Georgia looks mainly sunny, but cold, with temperatures near 50 at kick off. Be sure to bring those orange sweaters and mittens though as temperatures fall into the low 40s by game’s end.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM
Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM(WVLT)

Clouds build back in on Sunday with a slight chance for showers overnight. As temperatures fall near freezing, spotty mountain snow is possible by dawn on Monday.

The start of the work week is the coldest day in your 8 day forecast with highs only in the upper 40s. It’s only up from there, though, as a warming trend begins ahead of the next front expected later in the week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee
The interior of a hospital.
East Tennessee hospitals to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over

Latest News

PM Commute Heavy, Gusty Rain
Gusty rain moves in for the evening commute with a First Alert for drivers
Tracking heavy rain for the PM commute.
Your Forecast: Tracking rain for the evening drive
First Alert for gusty rain Thursday evening
Cold front brings gusty rain for Veterans Day
Ben tracks rain and a First Alert before a major prolonged cool-down
Ben tracks rain and a First Alert before a major prolonged cool-down