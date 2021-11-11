Gusty rain moves in for the evening commute with a First Alert for drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing clouds and gusty wind reach us most of today, but the line of rain moves in just in time for many leave work and that’s why we have a First Alert. Some heavy rain soaks the evening commute, and then brings in cooler air.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are rising from the low 40s to around 50 degrees this morning, because warm air is blowing into our area ahead of that front. It’s breezy this morning in the higher elevations, and those winds move down into the Valley in the mid to late morning.

Clouds are passing through at times, which can create a spotty shower and blow in gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. Winds could gust up to 45 mph in the mountains and foothills, so a Wind Advisory has been issued from until 7 PM. We’re warming to around 71 degrees ahead of the main line of rain.

Rainfall potential (WVLT)

The First Alert has been added for Thursday afternoon to evening commute because the line of heavier rain sped up a bit and now impacts the drivers. There will be about half an inch in spots, dropping as the sunsets, which can make it even harder to see. An 80% coverage moves west to east from 4 PM to 8 PM, and then quickly wraps up with spotty showers for the evening and early night.

Tonight gets back to a mostly clear sky, which will allow fog to spread out after the rain. We’ll cool to around 43 degrees by Friday morning, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with a high of 59 degrees. A few clouds pass by Friday night into early Saturday morning. A stray shower or spotty mountain snow is possible overnight.

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees. That’s the starting temperature for the 3:30 kickoff in your I’m All Vol forecast, with a mostly sunny view. Now, the sun sets 2 hours later and temperatures drop quickly to around 40 degrees by the end of the game.

Georgia at Tennessee Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

We’ll be in the low 50s for a high Sunday, and we’ll see some passing clouds again Sunday.

A few showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again.

8-day planner (WVLT)

