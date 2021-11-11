Advertisement

Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was found guilty on two counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child, and one count of aggravated sexual battery, according to Sean McDermott, a spokesperson for Knox Co. District Attorney Charme Allen.

During the trial, the prosecution said that 40-year-old Joshua Steven Sullivan sexually abused his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter. The victim told her friend, sister, and mother what happened and was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for a sexual assault examination, according to McDermott.

“After the victim left the home to go to the hospital, Sullivan fled the scene but called his son who was still at the home and instructed him to wash the victim’s sheets. Sullivan made his son show him over Facetime that he was placing the sheets in the washing machine.”

DNA from the exam matched Sullivan but he testified that his son was the one who assaulted the girl.

“At trial, Sullivan testified that his son committed the offense. The jury discredited this testimony, believed the victim, and found him guilty,” McDermott said.

Sullivan is set to be sentenced on January 14, 2022. He faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

“As prosecutors, we fight to give a voice to victims,” said Allen. “This is most important when those victims are children.”

The prosecutors for this case are in Allen’s Child Abuse Unit.

