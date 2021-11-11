Man convicted of child abuse after fleeing to Iran for 22 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery after he fled the country more than two decades ago, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson for Knox Co. District Attorney Charme Allen.

“The verdict in this case was long overdue, but we never stopped pursuing justice on behalf of this victim,” said Allen.

In 1992, then 33-year-old Jahangir Shaffighi was a taekwondo instructor and the victim was a student, according to McDermott.

“For eight months, when the victim was ten and eleven years old, Shaffighi sexually assaulted the child,” said McDermott. “The victim disclosed the abuse three months after stopping the taekwondo classes.”

In 1994, an investigator with the Knoxville Police Department arrested Shaffighi but he made bond and fled to Iran.

He remained there until 2016 when the United States Marshals Service apprehended him.

“Shaffighi will be sentenced under Tennessee law as it stood in 1992, prior to the enactment of the Rape of a Child statute,” said McDermott.

Shaffighi is set to be sentenced on December 16 and faces 15 to 25 years on the count of aggravated rape and 8 to 12 years on the count of aggravated sexual battery, according to McDermott.

The prosecutors for this case are in Allen’s Child Abuse Unit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.