No. 12 Lady Vols tip off season vs. Southern Illinois

The game against the Salukis marks the first of three tests in a six-day period for Tennessee.
Rae Burrell
Rae Burrell(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 15/12 Tennessee (0-0) will open the 2021-22 campaign at home, welcoming Southern Illinois (0-0) on Wednesday for a 7:02 p.m. ET contest at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The game against the Salukis marks the first of three tests in a six-day period for the Lady Vols, continuing with a road tilt Friday in Orlando vs. UCF and returning home for a top-25 match-up on Monday vs. No. 21/22 USF.

SIU returns all five starters from a year ago and opens UT’s three-game swing with an “experienced opponent” theme that UCF and USF also have in common.

Southern Illinois head coach Cindy Stein, in her ninth year in Carbondale, and Big Orange skipper Kellie Harper, in season three in Knoxville, are quite familiar. They battled one another in Missouri Valley Conference play while Harper was leading the program at Missouri State for six seasons from 2013-19.

Lady Vol fans will also find the associate head coach on the Southern Illinois bench familiar. Serving on Stein’s staff for the fourth season is LVFL Jody Adams-Birch, who played point guard for Tennessee from 1989-93, helping UT win a national championship in 1991.

In tune-up contests for the opener, Tennessee and Southern Illinois won their exhibition battles. The Lady Vols beat Georgia College on Nov. 3, 108-44, while the Salukis took care of Millikin, 85-37, on Oct. 30.

