Tennessee road fatalities up 30% in 2021, study finds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study from Quote Wizard claims road fatalities are up by 30% in Tennessee from 2020 to 2021. The increase in fatalities is closely tied to COVID-19, the report said.

“The increase in traffic fatalities is closely tied to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said. “The first statewide coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in March of 2020, which is when we start to see an increase in the number of speeding-related deaths.”

Tennessee saw 526 traffic deaths in the first half of 2020, according to the study. In 2021, that number was 682.

When comparing this year’s deaths to 2019, 2021 saw a 28% increase.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.