Tennessee road fatalities up 30% in 2021, study finds

Tennessee saw 526 traffic deaths in the first half of 2020, according to the study. In 2021, that number was 682.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study from Quote Wizard claims road fatalities are up by 30% in Tennessee from 2020 to 2021. The increase in fatalities is closely tied to COVID-19, the report said.

“The increase in traffic fatalities is closely tied to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said. “The first statewide coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in March of 2020, which is when we start to see an increase in the number of speeding-related deaths.”

When comparing this year’s deaths to 2019, 2021 saw a 28% increase.

