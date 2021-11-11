Transgender son can’t play on high school golf team, Farragut family sues state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shelley Esquivel and her family have filed a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee, their school board, state leaders, and the Knox County School Board.

Esquivel explains that her 14-year-old son Luc, a freshman at Farragut High School, was born a girl. At a young age, Luc expressed to her that he identified as being a boy.

“He’s just like any other ninth grade boy. His room is a disaster, he spends his time playing videogames with his friends, and he loves Boba tea,” said Esquivel.

Shelley said Luc came alive playing golf. He had been practicing to try out for the Farragut High School boy’s golf team.

“I could see his eyes light up and really listen to what the coach had to say,” said Shelley.

In March of 2021, a state law went into effect that requires a student to compete based on the gender listed on their birth certificate in order to participate in middle school and high school sports.

“He could try out for the girls team, but he’d feel awkward, that’s not the team he belongs on,” said Esquivel.

The family is now suing state and local officials with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union. In the lawsuit, the ACLU lawyers argue that not letting Luc play on the boy’s team, could cause harm to Luc’s mental health.

“We knew going into this it could take a while for a decision to be made. Luc has said he understands, but he’s doing this for kids like him now and in the future,” said Shelley.

