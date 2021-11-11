Advertisement

University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is charged with rape

Anderson voluntarily surrendered to police Wednesday night
(University of Georgia)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is facing a rape charge after a 21-year-old woman accused him of nonconsensual sex last month, according to authorities.

Anderson voluntarily surrendered to police Wednesday evening, attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement and is currently being held in the Athens-Clarke County jail.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Sadow said.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after the Athens-Clarke County Police Department opened an investigation after the woman accused the linebacker of rape.

According to an incident report dated October 29, the woman said she was at a residence between midnight and 7 a.m. that day after having some drinks, and was woken up by Anderson penetrating her while she was lying in bed. The woman said it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave, the report states.

The university’s football head coach, Kirby Smart, said in a statement last week that he was aware of the rape allegation report.

“We don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

