University of Tennessee reveals $30 million upgrade to football training center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee revealed a series of upgrades for the Anderson Training Center Thursday. The new upgrades will cost $30 million and include 36,000 square-feet of additional space.

Head of UT Athletics Danny White spoke on the upgrade, saying the renovation should help the team.

“When Anderson Training Center was first built, it was one of the best—if not the best—football facilities in the country,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This renovation is intended to get us back to that level. I am extremely encouraged by the many donors who are eager to impact that process and help get this project moving because they understand the benefits that will result for our student-athletes and football program as a whole.”

University officials also released a list of planned features for the upgrade:

a renovated, state-of-the-art locker room with new lockers and locker space for current NFL VFLs

a full-body recovery lab with float tanks and cryotherapy chambers designed for optimal recovery

an expansion of the current weight room and nutrition center

a nap room with energy pods

a new, expansive players’ lounge with arcade and bowling lanes

a fully-functional outdoor team pavilion and a full-length basketball court

additional meeting rooms

The renovations will also include a cool down “car wash” for players exiting the field.

The process “will take players through a climate-controlled mud room to drop off their helmets and pads before navigating through a 360-degree shower wall and cold plunge pool. The “car wash” concludes with a wall of full-body hot-air dryers and a recovery fueling station,” officials said.

Head Coach Josh Heupel also spoke on the upgrades.

“Since arriving in Knoxville, we have emphasized that the student-athlete experience is at the forefront of everything we do,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “The upgrades to the Anderson Training Center will give current and future Volunteers the most player-friendly experience in the nation and an opportunity to maximize their development as we compete for championships. Our program has created significant momentum in a short amount of time, and we are grateful that this initiative will be coming to fruition.”

More details on the renovation can be found on the UT website.

