Advertisement

Veteran found showering at Roane Co. church bathroom gets major surprise

Virgil is staying in a church member’s rental property until his new home is finished.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Luminary United Methodist Church members are going to bat for a 75-year-old Vietnam War Veteran who lives in a decaying shack. A group of members dubbed the mission Love In Action ‘Project Virgil.’ The goal is to build Virgil a new home, but they needed the money to make it happen.

A small town of a little more than 3,000 people raised nearly $60,000 for Virgil in less than a month.

“We were just going by faith,” Bill Hughes, a project leader, said. “I’m a grown man, but I’ve cried because of this project. We just wanted it to happen.”

The group of 20 raised enough money to start building a 700 sq. ft. home on Virgil’s property. On Wednesday, H.L. Horne Construction demolished the home for free after hearing about the initiative.

Hughes said he and other church members were crushed to learn Virgil was depending on the church’s bathroom for a shower and lived in a home covered in waste.

Virgil is staying in a church member’s rental property until his new home is finished.

The group is still asking for help with landscape, installation and citing expert. To help, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Divers extract missing woman’s car out of Melton Hill Lake
Covenant Health Vaccine Requirement
Covenant hospitals to require employees get COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over
18-year-old Junior Santiago was identified as the victim in a shooting on Monday night on...
Second teen arrested in death of 18-year-old Fulton High School Senior

Latest News

Jahangir Shaffighi was convicted on child abuse charges after fleeing to Iran for 22 years.
Man convicted of child abuse after fleeing to Iran for 22 years
KARM signage on a building
Coats for the Cold critically short of 10,000 coat goal
Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
Sullivan faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter