Veterans honored in Gatlinburg Veterans Day celebration

By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans in Gatlinburg were honored during a celebration the city has put on for the last 20 years that honors the United States Military servicemembers and veterans.

The service was full of music, live singing, the reading of the missing POW table and veterans who shared their stories.

A local veteran, Breckenridge Morgan, spoke to the group during the service. He said since 9-11, he believes people want to thank veterans, but he hopes that Veterans Day reminds people how it should come from the heart.

“A lot of people believe you’re just supposed to say it, which I think is great, but my message today I wanted to look at somebody and go, thank you for your service and recognize the sacrifices the veterans made,” Morgan said.

The veteran said that sacrifices for servicemembers included mental health, spending time away from family and answering the call of duty.

