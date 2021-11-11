Where to see great fall colors in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the seasons change, the Smokies break out into great fall colors, and WVLT News spoke with Dana Soehn, a Great Smoky Mountains National Park representative, on where to see the best colors.

This year’s fall season has been especially lovely, Soehn said, with color at all elevations.

“This has been one of the best fall color seasons that I can remember. We’ve had a long fall color season that’s extended over six weeks from the highest elevations down to the lowest elevations,” she said.

The colors won’t be here forever, however, so Soehn recommends making a trip to the mountains sooner rather than later.

“So still a lot of great color to be found at our lower elevations and in our mid-elevations, in spots,” she said. “So I would encourage people to still get out over the next couple of weeks and enjoy this lovely fall weather.”

Luckily, the fall season is not as busy in the Smokies as other seasons, she said, so the park is a great place to visit and see color.

“This is a great time to get out to some of those places that are really busy during October. Places like Cades Cove or even to do Newfound Gap Road with less visitation now in November, you’ll have a better chance to enjoy those areas without as much congestion.”

