Advertisement

Where to see great fall colors in the Smokies

Where should you go to see fall colors in the Smokies?
Fall colors in the Smokies
Fall colors in the Smokies(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the seasons change, the Smokies break out into great fall colors, and WVLT News spoke with Dana Soehn, a Great Smoky Mountains National Park representative, on where to see the best colors.

This year’s fall season has been especially lovely, Soehn said, with color at all elevations.

“This has been one of the best fall color seasons that I can remember. We’ve had a long fall color season that’s extended over six weeks from the highest elevations down to the lowest elevations,” she said.

The colors won’t be here forever, however, so Soehn recommends making a trip to the mountains sooner rather than later.

“So still a lot of great color to be found at our lower elevations and in our mid-elevations, in spots,” she said. “So I would encourage people to still get out over the next couple of weeks and enjoy this lovely fall weather.”

Luckily, the fall season is not as busy in the Smokies as other seasons, she said, so the park is a great place to visit and see color.

“This is a great time to get out to some of those places that are really busy during October. Places like Cades Cove or even to do Newfound Gap Road with less visitation now in November, you’ll have a better chance to enjoy those areas without as much congestion.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Noah Clare
“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg
Covenant Health Vaccine Requirement
Covenant hospitals to require employees get COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee

Latest News

Tennessee road fatalities up 30% in 2021, study finds
Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation is using $1,000,000 in grant funding from THDA to...
East Tennessee group working to make housing affordable
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Anderson Training Center
University of Tennessee reveals $30 million upgrade to football training center