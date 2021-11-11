Young-Williams Animal Center reaches critical capacity for dogs, asks for assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center announced Thursday that the shelter had reached critical capacity for adult dogs and needed adopters and fosters immediately.

If adopters or fosters do not come forward, the shelter could run out of space to intake additional animals who have been lost, surrendered, or are strays.

“We are at capacity for adult dogs, and we need our community’s assistance right now to get dogs out of the shelter and into homes,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Adult dogs make wonderful pets, and if you can’t adopt, we would be grateful to have your temporary help as a foster.”

Adoptable dogs are available for as low as $40 at the shelter. A spokesperson said that each adopted adult dog would receive a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccination, a microchip with registration, and more.

Fosters are needed and can help care for animals in their home to open space for new arrivals at the shelter. All of the food and supplies are provided.

Reclaimed pets also will open space for additional intake, the release said. Owners looking for pets should visit the Division Street location.

“If anyone has lost a pet, please visit Young-Williams Animal Center in person at 3201 Division St., to look in the lost-and-found section to see if the pet is at the shelter,” YWAC said. “Both the Young-Williams Animal Center main shelter and Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.”

A spokesperson also said that intake numbers for the shelter had been high and they were seeing many delayed effects from the pandemic.

You may ask yourself, what are the benefits of adopting an adult dog?

“Adult dogs can make ideal companions because in many cases they already are housebroken and used to living with people. An adult dog is ready to be your companion on walks and then a cuddlebug. You save their life, and they give you back so much in return,” a spokesperson said.

Adoption is available at both facilities.

For more information about YWAC or becoming a volunteer, visit the shelter website.

