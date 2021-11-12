Advertisement

Alcatraz East Crime Museum announces winners of Third Annual Graffiti Contest

By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum announced the Third Annual Graffiti Contest Friday winners.

The artwork of the three winners will be displayed in the museum to shed light on the controversial nature of the art form.

“What a wonderful event this graffiti contest has been for us,” says Summer Blalock, manager for Alcatraz East. “We love being able to host this each year and enjoy seeing the popularity of it growing. It’s a fun way for graffiti artists to share what they do with the community.”

The contest was held on Nov. 6, with spectators in a parking lot. The judges who chose the winning artwork included Richie Catlett from the Pigeon Forge Police Department, Sheriff Hodge from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Davis from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Dept of Public Relations, Jonathan Adams and Elizabeth Belz, artists from Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, and Martha Eaichus, who is the owner of Talking Turkey Studio in Gatlinburg.

Cash prizes for their accomplishments were also given. The winner received $750 for first place, $250 for the second, and $200 for the third.

The winners announced were:

  • Charles Key from Nashville, Tenn. – Ted Bundy
  • Eric Johnson from Maryville, Tenn. – Capone & Charles Manson
  • William Love from Nashville, Tenn. – Alvin Karpis

“We will soon have the winning graffiti artwork on display for people to check out,” added Blalock. “We look forward to having people stop by to see the work these artists have created.”

If interested in future competitions, the museum’s newsletter can be found on their website.

