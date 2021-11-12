East Tenn. veteran turns 102 four days before Veterans Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WWII veteran, Peter Weber Jr., turned 102 years old Sunday, just four days before Veterans Day.

Weber served in the United States Air Force from June of 1941 to Nov. 1970.

”When I was a youngster age 21, there wasn’t much else to do, so I volunteered for the draft,” Weber said.

All the residents at Premier Residences in Tellico Village celebrated the veteran’s birthday Sunday. He said living at Premier Residences has probably been the best thing for him.

Weber, who fought in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, said he did not have a secret to living as long as he has.

”I’m just a unique person, I guess it. I’ve managed to live through all these wars and still be around,” Weber said.

The veteran finds humor in most things, even after living more than a century. One of the passions that kept him going in his late 90′s was soaring high above the clouds.

”It’s pretty nice just being up there and seeing the whole universe, and I don’t know, it was just a thrill to me to be a pilot,” the veteran said.

While soaring in the air, he set a world record by flying at 96-years-old. Weber hopes to continue living his life as he always has.

He even said he hoped to make it to renew his license to drive.

”I went to the DMV to get my driver’s license renewed,” Weber said. “I asked the clerk how long this is good for; I was 96... 98 at the time, he said eight years, I said I’ll be back... I’m halfway there.”

