ESPN’s Ryan McGee returns to Rocky Top for Marty & McGee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee alumni Ryan McGee is returning to Rocky Top as the Vols take on the number 1 team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs. McGee is a Senior Writer for ESPN and co-host of SEC Network’s Marty & McGee. He travels with the SEC Nation crew every weekend.

“We don’t ever find out where we are going until five days ahead of time. I’ve had this game circled from the start of the season, thinking if Tennessee gets any momentum, I think we’ll go to Knoxville,” said McGee. “It’s always fun going back, but it’s really fun going back when the energy level is just going to be off the chart.”

McGee said Tennessee football is getting talked about, and that’s always a good thing. “I think that college football is better as an entire sport when Tennessee is part of the conversation and when Neyland Stadium feels like Neyland Stadium. I feel that way about a lot of schools I grew up hating as a fan,” he said.

Marty & McGee airs at 9 am Saturday from Ayers Hall.

“I love that because when I was a freshman at Tennessee, campus police had to escort me off the top of Ayers Hall, so it’s the circle of life, right?” he laughed.

Fans and students are invited to watch live from the Hill. SEC Nation follows Marty & McGee from Ayers Hall.

The Vols will take on the Bulldogs on CBS here on WVLT.

