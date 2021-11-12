Growing season closes with frigid mornings late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today’s sunny skies will give way to clouds moving in from the west this evening. A few light showers are possible overnight, including some mountain flurries. Colder air then settles in for the remainder of the weekend with more mountain snow possible Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have great and dry weather for high school football. We fall to a low (very normal) of 38 degrees. There’s light rain and a few mountain snowflakes in the early morning hours of Saturday. The impact for almost everyone: nothing at all. Most sleep through this. We have plentiful sunshine Saturday and a downright chilly high of 50.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

Your I’m All Vol forecast for a 3:30 pm kick-off at Neyland Stadium against Georgia is a sunny but chilly one. Temperatures will be around 50 at game’s start but with Saturday’s sunset at 5:30 and clear skies expected, they will be falling quickly into the low 40s by game’s end. Bring those hats, coats, and blankets to stay warm.

LOOKING AHEAD

Patchy fog is possible on a frigid Sunday morning with lows in the low 30s or even upper 20s. Clouds move back in later in the day and winds return with gusts of 20 mph or more possible.

Snow is possible once again on the mountain tops Monday morning as even cooler air settles in for the start of your work week. Your Monday highs will struggle to make it into the upper 40s.

After a chilly Monday, temperatures are on the rise again as we warm up a bit ahead of a front we’re tracking in the second half of next week.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

