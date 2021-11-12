Local students honor Army veteran with documentary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Historical Society at Newport Grammar School was assigned to talk to a veteran and learn more about their story.

Ari Shaver asked her grandfather, Paul Shaver if he would be open to talking about his time in the military.

Shaver agreed. He enlisted on March 29th, 1967, and guarded nuclear warheads against enemy forces in Germany.

”I can’t tell you where because it was top secret at the time, and it’s still top secret now,” said Shaver.

The veteran’s story of sacrifice and service is now on the big screen. The group captured a discussion with Shaver where students asked him questions.

Shaver shared that the interest of his granddaughter and her friends was encouraging to see.

“Not just here in Cocke County, but all 50 states, because they need to learn about their history and how we got here,” said Shaver.

