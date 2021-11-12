Mild today, few showers tonight usher in a colder weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week ends on a sunny and seasonable note, but cooler air pushes deeper south with a few showers tonight. It’s mostly rain, but our hills and mountains can create spotty snow. This makes our weekend about 10 degrees below average!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear sky, with areas of dense fog spreading out after the rain. We’ll cool to the low to mid 40s.

Friday sticks with a mostly sunny view, and is cooler than the recent days ... but we’re back to “normal” with a high of 61 degrees. A few clouds move in this Friday evening.

Tonight comes with scattered showers, with a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain. Some light snow is possible in the higher elevations, and then light accumulations are possible in the mountaintops. We’ll start Saturday around 38 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees, but at least it’s all clear. That’s the starting temperature for the 3:30 kickoff in your I’m All Vol forecast, with a mostly sunny view. Now, the sun sets just under 2 hours later, and temperatures drop quickly to around 40 degrees by the end of the game.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

Sunday starts out mostly clear, and frosty cold, with a low around 30 degrees. Then we’ll warm a bit more to 55 degrees on Sunday, with gusts of 20 to 30.

Spotty showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again. Monday’s high is only around 49 degrees.

We’ll have a couple days to keeping warming back up, but another cold front moves in to end the week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.