Nashville’s Nissan Stadium could host Vols during Neyland construction

The home of the Tennessee Titans could host the Vols in a potential Music City Bowl appearance this post-season.
(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to construction at Neyland Stadium beginning after the upcoming Vanderbilt game, the Vols are likely to play the orange and white game on the road next spring, VolQuest reported.

The change was expected given the work that needs to be completed, but the team has not announced where they will play.

Tennessee has explored its options. The report said that the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans, has been on their radar.

The Nashville stadium could also host the Vols in a potential Music City Bowl appearance this post-season.

