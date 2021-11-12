Near-death experience reaches millions as Sevier Co. veteran, daughter go viral on TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County Air Force veteran, who nearly died in the middle east two decades ago, is joining his daughter in newfound TikTok fame. Billy and MaKenzie Marshall has almost 3 million followers. Their goal is to inspire and entertain each viewer.

“Do you want to lay in bed and say, woe is me? Or is there something you want to go do,” Billy said.

The fame is connecting them to big brands and someone important from Billy’s past.

“My long lost grandfather comes into contact with us just from seeing our videos. It really has changed our lives,” MaKenzie said.

Their lives weren’t always filled with laughs and giggles. Billy lost his leg and arm in that explosion during Desert Storm.

“I was awake during the entire time. I ended up in a children’s hospital in Kuwait City. I didn’t have any pain medicine until a week later when I got to Germany,” Billy said.

He suffered even more last year when his mother, mother-in-law and service dog all died within months.

“I remember crying and telling my mom everyday that I just want to get through the year because I felt like every something bad was going to happen,” said MaKenzie. “Here we are a year later and I feel like everything has a way of working out I feel like and I really believe that now.”

From their loss came a big win, working with stars like ANDREW LINCOLN FROM THE WALKING DEAD and major brands , including M&M’S.

McKenzie took a break from East Tennessee State University during the pandemic, but plans to grow their “Girl with the Dad with the Dog” brand.

Billy will stay being Billy.

